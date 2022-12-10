David’s Evening Forecast - Quiet Sunday, stormy next week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A gloomy start to the day with low clouds and fog across the area, but skies cleared out this afternoon leaving us with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that actually came in above average for this time of year. Highs topped out in the middle 40s in the metro, above the average high of 39 for this time of year. Skies remain clear this evening, temperatures will quickly cool into the 30s and 20s so it will still be on the cold side tonight. Winds are light, and should not be a big factor heading through the evening. A few clouds roll in later tonight, but otherwise quiet conditions expected into Sunday morning.

This Evening's Forecast (WOWT)

Temperatures should start off Sunday in the mid-20s in the metro, though some area north of I-80 may briefly dip into the teens. Some spots of fog are possible in Iowa, but should not last long with generally sunny skies to start the day. A few clouds roll in for the afternoon along with a southeast breeze. Temperatures will once again climb above average, reaching the middle 40s. Clouds thicken up by evening as a strong storm system begins to approach the area, but we will stay dry Sunday evening and overnight.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

Cloudy and breezy conditions push in for Monday as that storm system wraps up to our west. We will see strong southeast winds holding temperatures in the low 40s. Most of the day will be dry but drizzle or light showers will likely develop by the evening. More widespread rain and possibly a thunderstorms are expected Monday night into Tuesday as a significant amount of moisture gets pulled into the storm system from the south. The rumbles of thunder may last through early afternoon on Tuesday before we see a break in the rain Tuesday evening. Temperatures may surge to around 50 degrees when we get that break in the rain.

Showers, storms possible Tuesday (WOWT)

A cold front will push through Tuesday night as the storm system works its way into the Dakotas. Gusty northwest winds are likely behind that front, lasting through at least Thursday. It will bring colder air into the area for Wednesday, with highs in the 30s. Generally dry weather is expected Wednesday, though a few flurries are possible. A chance for some snow showers will continue into Thursday, though impacts look to be minimal in our area in terms of snow accumulation. Significant snow amounts will stay to our north and west in the Dakotas and Nebraska panhandle. The stormy weather will move out of the area Thursday night leaving chilly conditions in its wake for the upcoming weekend.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

