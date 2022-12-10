2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida pond on Friday. (WJXT)
By Aleesia Hatcher
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - Two people were found dead in a car submerged in a pond in Jacksonville, Florida Friday.

Authorities are now working to figure out why the car crashed through a fence, and into the water.

Florida Highway Patrol said a family who lives in that area found the car after they realized the fence was damaged and went to see why.

A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a Ford Mustang.

Police have not released the identities of the victims.

“Preliminary information shows when the crash occurred and what we think at this time, somewhere between midnight and 2 a.m.,” said Master Sgt. Dylan Brian with the Florida Highway Patrol.

Sierra Skipper, who said she is a close friend of the man killed in the crash said, she was one of the last people to speak to both of them.

“The last interaction I have with both of them was I was at her job, and me and her were just talking about random things. About how life was going and how this and that was going,” Skipper said. “And then I came home, and he was at my house and then he told me, the last thing he told me was ‘I’ll see you later.’”

But Skipper would not see him again.

Instead, Skipper received a lot of phone calls from concerned family and friends.

“I got a phone call, like four phone calls. At 3 o’clock this morning, asking where’s, where are they? I was like, I was like I didn’t know. Like I don’t know,” she said.

She’s not alone.

Susan Lawton, a family friend, said she is hurt about the situation.

“This is more young lives lost. You’re not supposed to. It’s not supposed to go like that,” she said. “It’s hard on everybody. I mean, her pain, the parents, grandparents. It’s been a very emotional morning.”

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WOWT CB MALL PROGRESS
Council Bluffs businesses optimistic about development activity at former mall site
Seven people say they were left stranded at a Greyhound bus stop in Georgia.
Passengers left stranded at Greyhound bus stop: ‘We came out and they were leaving us’
Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium
Omaha zoo employee stung by stingray

Latest News

A Ukrainian sapper inspects a destroyed building during the demining of a residential area in...
Russia grinds on in eastern Ukraine; Bakhmut ‘destroyed’
A 17-year-old girl and a 23-year-old man were found dead inside a car submerged in a Florida...
2 people, including teen, found dead in submerged car
Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday...
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
Today's Forecast
David’s Morning Forecast - Foggy start, sunshine returns today