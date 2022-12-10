1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80
Published: Dec. 10, 2022 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80.
The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.
The driver, 42-year-old Alain Rodriguez of West Palm Beach, Florida died at the scene.
A 23-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital.
