1 dead, 1 injured in Iowa semi-truck crash on I-80

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa State Patrol says a semi driver died Friday morning in a crash along I-80.

The semi was going west near the 8-80 split a little after 9:30 a.m. when the driver lost control, entered the median, hit some lights, and rolled on its side.

The driver, 42-year-old Alain Rodriguez of West Palm Beach, Florida died at the scene.

A 23-year-old passenger was taken to a hospital.

