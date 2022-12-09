Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reports inmate death

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Tecumseh State Correctional Institution reported an inmate death on Friday.

According to officials, 20-year-old Isaac Serrano-Dominguez died on Thursday at the TSCI. His sentence started March 2, 2021. He was serving a four to five year sentence on charges out of Douglas County including accessory to first-degree assault and robbery.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

IOWA SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATION
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
Mark Clardy was reported missing Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from his home near 192nd and F streets...
Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man
A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Omaha Police released this photo from a robbery that occurred Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, at a Bank...
Omaha bank branch robbed; police looking for tips

Latest News

Investigation unravels scheme to defraud Omaha inmate with Alzheimer’s
Omaha food processing company pays $750,000 for USDA violations
WOWT ARCHDIOCESE POLICY UPDATE
Archdiocese of Omaha revises gender-identity policy
Emily's Friday evening forecast