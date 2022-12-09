Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cloudy & chilly with some areas of fog to end the week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You’ll encounter some fog around the area this morning that could be dense at times. Thankfully temperatures are starting just above freezing and should stay there all day. Watch for an isolated slick spot or two though just in case there are a few colder spots on your drive.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Otherwise we’ll stay in the 30s all day and stay stuck under the clouds all day too. There may be a few northwest wind gusts up near 20 mph later this morning as well.

Wind Gusts (WOWT)

This weekend promises to be much warmer with some sunshine back in the picture as well. Highs in the 40s are likely both days.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

A large storm system will move through the middle of the country next week and will likely influence our weather the entire week. Monday and Tuesday are likely to be mild and windy with rain and a few storms. Wednesday through Friday will be much colder, windy and have some snow showers moving through.

Next Week Storm System (WOWT)

Overall the threat of significant snow is rather low in our area as of now. I’ll continue to watch this system as it approaches.

Snow probs (WOWT)

