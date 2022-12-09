Police: Thieves steal 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel from gas station; 1 arrested

Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.
Tennessee authorities say several suspects stole thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.(Pop Nukoonrat's Images via Canva)
By Daniel Smithson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) - Police in Tennessee say a group of thieves is responsible for stealing thousands of gallons of fuel from a gas station.

According to the Hendersonville Police Department, several suspects stole 4,200 gallons of diesel fuel valued at about $20,000 from a gas station about 10 minutes outside of the downtown area.

The suspects involved reportedly made multiple trips to the same fuel pump on Nov. 15 over several hours in taking the gas.

Hendersonville police said they were able to arrest 25-year-old Rolando Javier Rodriguez-Denis in connection with the fuel theft. He was charged with theft of more than $10,000 and vandalism.

A license plate reader helped police catch Rodriguez-Denis. However, no other arrests have been announced.

Rodriguez-Denis is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 14.

Copyright 2022 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Shalton Fuentes, owner of a barbecue restaurant in Belize, says he turned in Aldrick Scott,...
EXCLUSIVE: Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott to authorities
IOWA SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATION
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
Ice Threat
6 First Alert Weather Day: Light icing threat most of the day

Latest News

Marengo plant fire.
Explosion, fire devastates Marengo plant, hurting at least 10
Elyse Kenny was 17 years old in 2008, when she crashed her car into a tree. She says she is...
Saved by plasma after bad crash, Omaha woman now urges community to donate
First responders are at the scene of a building explosion in Marengo.
At least 10 people injured in explosion at grain elevator facility in Iowa
FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home