One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln

Crash shuts down HWY 77 northbound at Agnew Road.
Crash shuts down HWY 77 northbound at Agnew Road.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 7:02 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road.

LSO said the vehicle lost control on a bridge and began to roll.

Free was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a release from LSO.

Speed and slick spots on the road appear to have been major factors in the crash.

All roads in the area have now reopened.

