One killed in crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 24-year-old was killed in a crash on Highway 77 north of Lincoln on Friday morning.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, John Free, 24, of Papillion, was driving a 2002 Dodge ram near Highway 77 and Agnew Road.

LSO said the vehicle lost control on a bridge and began to roll.

Free was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle, according to a release from LSO.

Speed and slick spots on the road appear to have been major factors in the crash.

All roads in the area have now reopened.

