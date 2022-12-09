Omaha zoo employee stung by stingray

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An employee at the Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium was injured by a freshwater stingray on Friday.

“The stingray barb went through the staff member’s protective rubber boots,” injuring the employee’s ankle, the zoo’s news release states. “...A sting by a freshwater stingray is painful and warrants precautions regarding infection or allergic reactions but is not considered life-threatening.”

Zoo officials said the accident happened in the Lied Jungle while staff was “servicing the habitat” and that zoo EMTs responded immediately to begin appropriate treatment.

The Lied Jungle exhibit at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium. (Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium)

Safety protocols are in place to prevent accidents and ensure the safety of staff, visitors, and the animals, so zoo officials do plan to review the incident to “ensure best safety practices.”

Dr. Luis Padilla, Henry Doorly’s president and CEO, noted that the stingrays in that exhibit are different from those that are part of the Stingray Beach exhibit, where visitors can touch, feed, and interact with smaller stingrays in an 80-foot pool.

The Stingray Beach animals are “managed differently so that they are unable to sting,” he said in the release. “...We want to assure public that Stingray Beach remains a safe experience.”

