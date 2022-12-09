Lincoln Police identify potential suspect in rock vandalism case

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln Police are investigating several rock vandalisms that occurred between Dec. 1 and Dec. 5.

According to LPD, a total of 16 vandalisms occurred, all in the northeast part of Lincoln with the exception of one.

In that case, on Dec. 4, LPD responded to an address near Goodhue Boulevard and C Street where a rock was thrown through a window causing $200 damage. During the investigation, officers gathered surveillance photos of the suspect and are asking for community assistance in identifying the individual.

The suspect is described as a man with a mustache wearing black boots, red pants, what appears to be a blue hoody under a grey coat, and a dark-colored stocking cap with white and blue stripes.

A previous description of the suspect described in the northeast vandalism cases was a man, 20 to 30 years of age, wearing black pants, a red chested sweatshirt with grey sleeves.

LPD encourages anyone with information regarding any of these incidents to contact them at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

