Four teens facing homicide charges in Omaha after deadly assault on Halloween

62-year-old man found suffering from a head wound in an empty lot died Nov. 12
(KOLNKGIN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 9, 2022 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Four teens ages 13-16 were booked into the Douglas County Youth Center on Friday following an Omaha Police investigation into the death of a man who died 12 days after he was found suffering from a head wound.

Friday, Omaha Police said they had arrested four teens on charges related to the murder of Daniel Price, 62:

  • a 16-year-old boy will face charges of accessory to murder and probation violation
  • a 15-year-old boy will face charges of second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony
  • two 13-year-old girls will each face charges of accessory to murder and tampering with evidence

According to OPD reports, officers found Price suffering from a head wound at 4:06 p.m. Oct. 31 while responding to a call of someone found lying in an empty lot near 38th and Hamilton streets. According to the police report, officers said Price was found in the lot with heavy trauma and bleeding on his head and face.

Price was transported — unresponsive — to UNMC and succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Nov. 12, which upgraded the charges in his death from assault to homicide.

According to the police report, responding officers saw a white Kia Optima LX that had been reported stolen from Lincoln at the scene.

