Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Friday ahead of a weekend warm up

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Freezing drizzle and rain are impacting parts of E Nebraska and W Iowa Thursday evening... gradually these showers come to an end as the late night hours approach but areas to the N and W of the Metro will remain icy.

Midnight Friday (wowt)

8 PM Thursday (wowt)

Road conditions as of 6PM show roads there partially to completely covered in a layer of ice. As temperatures fall roads will remain icy and wet roads, especially on bridges, may develop ice... this includes the Metro which has been too warm for much of the day to see widespread issues with icy roads.

6PM Roads (wowt)

Clouds stick around Friday morning with the potential for misty conditions... with temperatures below freezing we may see some slick areas develop ahead of the morning drive. Take it slow!

Friday Forecast (wowt)

The metro and areas E don’t see much sun Friday but we will gradually warm up after another day in the 30s as sunshine returns this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be near seasonal and pleasant with highs in the mid 40s. By Monday evening our next system approaches bringing rain chances through Tuesday then a change to snow. This slow moving system has the potential to stick around through next Friday.

10 day forecast (wowt)

