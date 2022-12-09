Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Chilly Friday ahead of a weekend warm up

Emily's Thursday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Freezing drizzle and rain are impacting parts of E Nebraska and W Iowa Thursday evening... gradually these showers come to an end as the late night hours approach but areas to the N and W of the Metro will remain icy.

Midnight Friday
Midnight Friday(wowt)
8 PM Thursday
8 PM Thursday(wowt)

Road conditions as of 6PM show roads there partially to completely covered in a layer of ice. As temperatures fall roads will remain icy and wet roads, especially on bridges, may develop ice... this includes the Metro which has been too warm for much of the day to see widespread issues with icy roads.

6PM Roads
6PM Roads(wowt)

Clouds stick around Friday morning with the potential for misty conditions... with temperatures below freezing we may see some slick areas develop ahead of the morning drive. Take it slow!

Friday Forecast
Friday Forecast(wowt)

The metro and areas E don’t see much sun Friday but we will gradually warm up after another day in the 30s as sunshine returns this weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be near seasonal and pleasant with highs in the mid 40s. By Monday evening our next system approaches bringing rain chances through Tuesday then a change to snow. This slow moving system has the potential to stick around through next Friday.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Shalton Fuentes, owner of a barbecue restaurant in Belize, says he turned in Aldrick Scott,...
EXCLUSIVE: Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott to authorities
IOWA SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATION
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
Ice Threat
6 First Alert Weather Day: Light icing threat most of the day

Latest News

Ice Threat
6 First Alert Weather Day: Light icing threat most of the day
Thursday's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Icy weather possible Thursday morning
Wednesday Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet today before the 6 First Alert Weather Day Thursday
Nebraska state climatologist Martha Durr discusses the state's weather Mesonet on April 11,...
Keeping Nebraska’s weather Mesonet online