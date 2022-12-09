Economist projects likely recession in Nebraska next year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest forecast for the Nebraska economy shows a recession is the most likely scenario for the state in 2023.

Eric Thompson, who is the Director of the Bureau of Business Research, released a report Friday saying a recession is likely in Nebraska next year before growth returns in 2024 and 2025.

“With the Federal Reserve Bank raising interest rates, the Nebraska economy is expected to fall into recession in 2023, although it is possible that the slowing state economy might narrowly avoid a decline,” said Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research and K.H. Nelson Professor and chair of economics at Nebraska. “Two key factors will influence the magnitude of the slowdown. The first is the size and the pace of the decline in property values, and the second is the degree to which employers choose to retain scarce workers.”

Thompson projects employment will decline by .2 percent next year before rebounding in 2024.

“Job growth in 2024 and 2025 will be concentrated in the services industry, which includes business services, health care, and leisure and hospitality. There also will be solid growth in manufacturing, transportation and financial services employment. Job growth will return to the construction industry in 2025,” Thompson says in the report.

The outlook is positive for agriculture, however. Thompson says Nebraska farm income could remain at near record levels in 2023.

“High prices for agricultural commodities will support elevated farm income, even as agricultural producers face challenges from high prices for energy, fertilizer and other inputs to production. In 2024 and 2025, modest declines in crop and livestock prices will lead Nebraska farm income to drop to about $7 billion. Elevated farm incomes during the 2023 to 2025 period will primarily reflect earned income, as federal government payments decline.”

