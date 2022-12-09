Douglas County authorities looking for missing west Omaha man

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a west Omaha man who was last seen Thursday morning leaving his home.

Mark Clardy was last seen leaving his residence near 192nd and F streets at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday. He was wearing a navy blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown Crocs; and driving a black 2019 Subaru Outback with Nebraska plate No. WGF 152.

DCSO said his phone pinged near Interstate 80 around Mahoney State Park at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip line at 402-444-6000.

Mark Clardy was reported missing Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022, from his home hear 192nd and F streets in Omaha. (Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

