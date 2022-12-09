Athlete of the Week: Skutt Catholic’s Addison Burt

Addison Burt
Addison Burt(Joe Nugent)
By Joe Nugent
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Normally our Athlete of the Week earns the award off of an offensive performance, scoring points, touchdowns, goals or runs. This though, is the exact opposite. Couldn’t tell you how many points Addison Burt had Friday night against Elkhorn North. She’s this week’s award winner for her defense, holding Britt Prince below her average from last year. In a matchup of the top two teams in Class B, Skutt Catholic beat the reigning two-time state champs and Prince scored 18 points.

In many cases holding someone to 18 points in a high school basketball game isn’t celebrated but because of how good Prince is, a player most college programs want, it is a defensive performance worthy of recognition.

