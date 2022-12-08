Eligible Omaha restaurants to receive thousands in ARPA funding

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some of your favorite restaurants may not have made it through the pandemic. But for those that did, help could be on the way.

Each of the seven Douglas County commissioners got $2.5 million in federal funding to dish out.

Commissioner Jim Cavanaugh is dedicating a large chunk of his pot to local restaurants.

“This is designed to help those small, locally-owned businesses get up and running again. Hopefully, in time for the holidays, we’ll get this done,” Cavanaugh said.

It’s $10,000 for up to 70 restaurants. They must prove they lost money during the pandemic and made less than $1.25 million in 2019 or 2020.

Herbe Sainte in Aksarban Village is one of the places that survived shutdowns and labor shortages. The owner plans on applying right when the application opens Monday morning, although it can be reviewed now online.

“I mean the first thing we are thinking about is rent and payroll,” said the owner Justin Halbert. “Once restaurants started closing and the government started mandating, that panic turned to, ‘My gosh. What are we going to do for our employees? Are we still going to be in business?’ It amplified very quickly.”

Ben Dabney is one of those employees Halbert worried for.

“It was definitely stressful. Just the unknown,” said Dabney, general manager of the restaurant.

But their jobs and the restaurant made it through. Halbert credits that in part to federal and state assistance.

“Between the PPE, EIDL, SBA loans, there was definitely access for small businesses in order to make it through,” said Halbert.

Commissioner Cavanaugh said this pilot program had to be built for small businesses, what qualifying information to collect and how to do it.

Tax and revenue documents are the two main factors. That’s why ARPA funding lagged behind the nonprofit sector. But now that it’s created, he hopes to expand it to more small businesses.

“These are main street drivers of our local economy, and we should help them recover from the COVID pandemic,” said Cavanaugh.

The county and city have tens of millions still available in APRA funding that need to be spent by 2026. Cavanaugh said he hopes that the county, city, and other commissioners can work together to get more money to small businesses in Douglas County.

