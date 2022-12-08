Omaha Public Schools hosts meetings to review planned changes for student bus rides

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Public Schools is halfway through their meetings to review proposed changes for student busing in the 2023-24 school year.

OPS families were notified Monday that the district was pushing for adjustments to student transportation policies as a means of addressing ongoing issues stemming from a shortage of drivers.

The notice acknowledges ongoing issues with the district’s transportation vendor stemming from a shortage of qualified drivers and offers recommendations for adjustments in order to address them in the next school year.

In the proposal, are the following changes to current student busing parameters:

Eligible distance for busing for elementary students would increase from 1 mile home-to-school distance to 1.5 miles; and from 1.5 miles to 2 miles for middle school students.

Bus stop ranges would increase by two blocks for each grade level, putting the maximum walking distance to a bus stop at four blocks for elementary students, six blocks for middle-school students, and eight blocks for high-schoolers.

Increasing the number of students scheduled per bus

“The home-to-school distances recommended for transportation eligibility are the same distances used by Omaha Public Schools prior to 2015,” the letter states.

The OPS school board was expected to receive the recommended updates at its Monday, Dec. 12, meeting. Ahead of that, the district plans to have informational meetings for student families.

OPS informational meetings

The district has posted an FAQ about the proposed changes on its website and is also planning online and in-person meetings for those wishing to hear directly from district staff.

Tuesday’s meeting was a virtual meeting via Teams. A couple of people attended the Wednesday evening meeting in the TAC Board Room.

Two more meetings are planned:

6-7 p.m. Thursday in the Benson High Cafeteria; Burmese, Karen, and Karenni-speaking liaisons will be available at this meeting.

9-10 a.m. Saturday in the South High Auditorium; Spanish-speaking liaisons will be available at this meeting.

Watch an OPS video about the proposed changes

View this video in Spanish

