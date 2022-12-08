Omaha bank branch robbed; police looking for tips

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for information about a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Omaha.

At 9:11 a.m., two armed Black men robbed the Bank of the West branch at 168th and Harrison streets and fled “in an unknown direction,” according to an OPS release.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

“A tip leading to the arrest of the suspect is eligible for a $20,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

