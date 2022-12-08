Omaha bank branch robbed; police looking for tips

(Source: MGN)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for information about a bank robbery that occurred Thursday morning in southwest Omaha.

At 9:11 a.m., two armed Black men robbed the Bank of the West branch at 168th and Harrison streets and fled “in an unknown direction,” according to an OPS release.

As the investigation continues, police are asking anyone with information about the robbery to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online at omahacrimestoppers.org or the P3 Tips mobile app.

“A tip leading to the arrest of the suspect is eligible for a $20,000 reward,” the OPD release states.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Shalton Fuentes, owner of a barbecue restaurant in Belize, says he turned in Aldrick Scott,...
EXCLUSIVE: Belize man claims he turned in Aldrick Scott to authorities
IOWA SERIAL KILLER INVESTIGATION
Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home
Ice Threat
6 First Alert Weather Day: Light icing threat most of the day

Latest News

Bennington school threat email
LIVE AT 4: Bennington High School student arrested, gun confiscated
At least two people have been injured and nearby homes have been evacuated following an...
Multiple people injured in Marengo building explosion, nearby homes evacuated
Ice Threat
6 First Alert Weather Day: Light icing threat most of the day
Rusty's First Alert Forecast