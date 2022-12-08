No. 14 Indiana beats Huskers 81-65

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The game had not even started and there already was a less an ideal situation for Nebraska, Sam Griesel could not play due to an illness. C.J. Wilcher stepped up with a career-high 22 points but it was not enough as Indiana led the whole way after scoring the first bucket. The Hoosiers snapped Nebraska’s three-game win streak against ranked opponents 81-65.

Derrick Walker scored 11 points and reached double figures for the fifth time this season, he’s also only played in five games. Indiana out-rebounded the Huskers 35-25, it’s only the second time Nebraska was out-rebounded this season, St. John’s was the other opponent. It’s a daunting run against three teams ranked inside the top 15, the stretch will finish with No. 4 Purdue Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

