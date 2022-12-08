MUD planning water, natural gas rate hikes in 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The tug of war over streetcars between the City of Omaha and Metropolitan Utilities District is now into its second day.

The dispute is over who pays to replace what’s underground. It started at the Omaha City Council meeting Tuesday and carried over to the boardroom Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday afternoon, MUD’s attorney had questions for the city considering whether to authorize $360 million in bonds to build a streetcar line. The City Council is set to vote on the streetcar bonds on Tuesday.

“We estimated $20 million of work that needs to be done,” Mark Mendenhall said.

On Wednesday afternoon, the utility board that authorized him to go to City Hall explained further.

“This is not adversarial. It’s in the spirit of cooperation, and we want to keep it that way.”

They don’t have a problem with the streetcar and economic development, but they expect the city to pick up the tab of replacing gas and water lines that will be in the way along the route.

Board members say when there’s new development, like an SID, the developer pays for the utilities. They consider the streetcar new development, and say that the developer — the city — should pay for utility relocation.

“All we are saying is our normal mode of operation and policy says this is how these are funded,” MUD Board Member Mark Doyle said.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert has told the board that the city will cover $5 million of the cost — not the $20 million projection from MUD — and that many of the 100-year-old lines would need to be replaced with or without a streetcar.

MUD officials say none of the 5 miles of lines or 2 miles of natural gas along the streetcar route are scheduled to be replaced.

Omaha Public Works said there have been 73 water main breaks in the urban core in the last five years.

“This is a street system servicing a small section of Omaha, and we have to pay it and spread the cost to everyone — including Ralston, La Vista — who will never use it?”

Both sides say they want a solution to the problem where it doesn’t involve increasing natural gas and water rates.

The MUD board also heard Wednesday about next year’s budget, which includes a 4.7% increase in residential water rates and a 3.3% increase in gas rates. That doesn’t appear to account for any utility relocation for the streetcar.

MUD’s 2022 budget plan showed that MUD had anticipated raising water rates by 4% and not adjusting natural gas rates at all. The budget notice did note, however, that customers would likely be paying more for natural gas overall — as much as 32% — as the cost to purchase natural gas was expected to climb, in addition to other “pass through components.”

MUD estimated that the average residential customer would pay an additional $191 in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.