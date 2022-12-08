Judge orders Wisconsin slaughterhouse cleaning company not to hire minors

Investigators say they observed some minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at meatpacking plants in three states including Nebraska.
(WHI Lopez)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment at five different meatpacking plants in Nebraska, Minnesota, and Arkansas.

Packers Sanitation Services Inc. also entered into an agreement with the Labor Department that was announced Tuesday. As part of that, the company promised to hire an outside consultant to review its hiring policies and provide additional training for its managers. Investigators are still in the early stages of reviewing thousands of pages of records from other plants.

The company employs some 17,000 people working at more than 700 locations nationwide.

MORE: Read AP's extended story

