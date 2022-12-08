Iowa authorities investigating serial killer claims visit Fremont County home

Iowa law enforcement were at a residence in Fremont County on Wednesday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTLETT, Iowa (WOWT) - Law enforcement were at a home in Fremont County, Iowa, where a woman claims her father buried dozens of bodies.

6 News asked the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation what they were doing at the property near Bartlett, but did not receive a response on Wednesday.

In October, a woman said her now-deceased father had murdered at least 50 women decades ago and buried the remains in a remote field.

At that time, the Fremont County Sheriff said a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains, but didn’t bring back any credible evidence to prove the daughter’s story.

Authorities in Fremont County said Monday that they are looking into reports of human remains buried near a small Iowa town.

The investigation has made national headlines.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking into claims from a woman there who said her father murdered many women decades ago and buried the remains in a remote field near Bartlett.

Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said in October that it would cost up to $300,000 to dig the well at the exact spot where two cadaver dogs found the scent of what is believed to be human remains, so investigators will try other investigative methods first, especially since the alleged suspect is dead.

The sheriff’s office has been working with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Paige County Sheriff’s Office out of Clarinda to look into the matter. Iowa State Patrol told 6 News that they were assisting the sheriff’s office as well.

