Second suspect in Omaha woman’s death arrested in Seattle

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police said Wednesday that the 18-year-old they were looking for in connection with a shooting death about a month ago has been apprehended.

Keanu Louis was arrested Wednesday in Seattle and will be extradited back to Omaha, according to an OPD news release.

Keanu Louis (Omaha Police Department)

The arrest happened after the Omaha Metro Fugitive Task Force and U.S. Marshals Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force determined Louis’ location.

Omaha Crime Stoppers had increased the potential reward for tips leading to Louis’ arrest from $5,000 to $7,500.

Louis is the second suspect arrested in the Nov. 6 murder of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg, of Omaha.

Cameron Foster, 22, was arrested for first-degree murder in the case and appeared in court last month. His bond was denied and a preliminary hearing was set for Dec. 28.

Cameron Foster (Omaha Police Department)

