Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet today before the 6 First Alert Weather Day Thursday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’ll start chilly and struggle to warm all day even though we’ll have sunshine most of the day. Highs will try to get close to 40 degrees but likely come up a bit short.

Wednesday Forecast
Wednesday Forecast(WOWT)

North wind gusts may try to sneak up to 15-20 mph at times in the afternoon adding a bit of a bite to the air.

Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

Thursday is still on track to be a 6 First Alert Weather Day but now it’s less about snow in our area and more about the threat of freezing rain and drizzle. That threat would be in the morning hours of 7-10am when temperatures are still below freezing. The big question is will the rainfall move in before those temperatures jump back above the freezing mark. We’ll be above freezing by 10am and should stay there the rest of the day resulting in a chilly rain for most.

Thursday FAWD
Thursday FAWD(WOWT)
Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

There is still the potential for a little snow later in the evening Thursday after temperatures cool again but the greatest threat for that looks to be north of the metro and mostly north of our area. You can find all the latest 6 First Alert Weather Day details here

After Thursday I expect a cloudy and cool day for Friday with highs that again struggle to reach the 40 degree mark. The weekend proves to be a bit warmer in the 40s.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

