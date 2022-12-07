Police investigating string of vandalism in northeast Lincoln

Lincoln Police has responded to 16 reports of rock vandalism in the past five days.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a string of vandalism that happened this week in northeast Lincoln.

According to LPD, from Dec. 1-5, officers have responded to 16 reports of ‘rock vandalisms.’

All of the cases, except for one case, have happened in the area of 43rd to 52nd Streets and Walker to Cleveland Avenues.

Investigators claim that in all cases either a brick, rock or small chunk of concrete was thrown through a window of a residence causing damage.

Total damage is estimated at $5,410.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or if they wish to remain anonymous Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

