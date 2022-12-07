Omaha man injured in O’Brien County, Iowa crash

O’BRIEN COUNTY, IOWA (WOWT) - An Omaha man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Iowa.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash happened in O’Brien County in Iowa.

The driver of a Hyundai Elantra allegedly crossed the center line and hit the rear axles of the trailer attached to a semi-tractor in front of them.

The Elantra driver then left the road to the west and the driver of the semi tried to evade by moving to the right, but couldn’t avoid crashing and eventually came to a rest on the 3400 block of Nettle Avenue.

The driver of the Elantra, identified as a 48-year-old Omaha man, was sent to Sheldon Sanford Hospital with what Iowa State Patrol called life-threatening injuries. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.