Omaha high school employee charged with sexually assaulting child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha high school staff member has been charged with sexual assault.

Steven Lambert, 34, of Omaha, is facing four felony counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child.

Lambert was employed at Omaha North High School, but the principal said in a letter sent to staff and student families said the incident did not involve a student and had no connection to his employment there.

Authorities said the victim was someone Lambert knew and that the alleged abuse happened over the course of several years, most recently in April.

He was in court Friday and is being held without bond. His next court date is slated for Jan. 3.

Letter from Omaha North High School

Dear North High Staff and Families: Our District has learned that the Omaha Police Department recently arrested a North High staff member. While we do not have many details that we can share, it is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any North High students and is not related to the staff member’s employment with our District. We will continue to cooperate with our partners in local law enforcement as the investigation continues. The staff member has been placed on leave pending the investigation. We are sharing this information with you as part of our commitment to open communication with our staff and families. · Thank you for your continued support of North High and Omaha Public Schools. Sincerely, Collette Nero, Ph.D. North High

—

Managing Editor Kevin Westhues and Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.