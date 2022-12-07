Omaha family injured escaping house fire, officer treated for smoke inhalation

6 News WOWT Daybreak at 6
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A family of six was transported to a hospital after escaping a house fire Tuesday night. An Omaha police officer was also taken to a hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews arrived at the scene after 9:15 p.m. and found the house near 28th Avenue and Vane Street fully involved in fire.

6 News was told at the scene that a neighbor was also treated but did not require a trip to a hospital. It was later determined that two dogs and a cat died in the fire.

Omaha fire investigators were working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractor promises refunds
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
A group bought a hotel in Omaha and converted it to house the homeless
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Omaha Police investigating attempted armed robbery at hotel

Latest News

6 First Alert traffic update: Westbound Interstate 80 reopened near Underwood after two hour closure
Salvation Army
Help adopt a family through Salvation Army of Omaha
Thursday FAWD
6 First Alert Weather Day: Icy mix likely Thursday morning changing to rain
Rusty's Morning Forecast