Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds to be inaugurated for second term in January

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be sworn in for another full term in January.

Following her election win, beating her opponent Deidre DeJear, Reynolds will be sworn in on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

The swearing-in will be followed by an Inaugural Ball hosted by Gov. Reynolds at the Community Choice Convention Center in Des Moines.

“It’s an honor to serve this incredible state, and the upcoming inaugural events will be a celebration of Iowa and a formal kick off to another full term,” said Gov. Reynolds. “I am so grateful for the support and trust Iowans have given me, and I’m excited for the next four years because as I’ve said time and time again, the best is yet to come.”

The Inaugural Committee is chaired by Christine Hensley of Des Moines, Chris Risewick of Urbandale, and Cam Sutton of Waukee. According to the Reynolds Gregg Inaugural Committee, money raised for the Inauguration will go to charitable organizations which will soon be selected by Reynolds.

