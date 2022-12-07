Help adopt a family through Salvation Army of Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Salvation Army of Omaha says it has an urgent need for people in the metro to adopt a family this Christmas.

The Salvation Army’s Adopt A Family program matches people in need with donors to provide gifts and a holiday meal to ensure no family goes without a Christmas.

This year, more than 2,000 metro area families in need signed up for the program. However, as of Wednesday morning, more than 600 families in need who enrolled in the program were still waiting to be adopted.

Donors need to sign up by 5 p.m. Thursday in order to ensure their gifts are delivered in time for Christmas.

Family sizes range from two people to nine. The Salvation Army says its gift guidelines are moderate.

Total costs start around $60. Anyone adopting a family must provide a toy or clothing for each child, provide a gift card for a family holiday meal, and coordinate a time to deliver gifts to their assigned family on or before Dec. 19.

To sign up to help is easy: you can call the Salvation Army’s phone bank at 402-898-6060 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., you can text the word “ADOPT” to 402-951-1045, or donate online.

