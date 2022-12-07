David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Icy weather possible Thursday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plenty of sunshine across the metro today but a cold front slipped through early this morning bringing a north breeze and colder conditions. The front was initially expected to stall north of the metro and allow us to warm up, but it settles south of us keeping temperatures in the 30s all day long. Winds are not terribly strong, 10 to 15mph, but strong enough to keep wind chills in the 20s. It will be quite chilly heading into the evening. We’ll slip back into the 20s after sunset, falling to around 23 degrees by 10pm. Clouds will thicken up overnight as a light south breeze develops which should slowly warm temperatures back into the upper 20s by morning.

Thursday's Forecast (WOWT)

Unfortunately, it does appear that temperatures will be in the upper 20s to around 30 degrees for the morning commute as some light freezing drizzle starts to develop. While the drizzle should not be too heavy, the cold conditions could easily create some icy conditions for that morning drive, especially on bridges, overpasses, sidewalks, parking lots, and driveways. Main roads may be okay as ground temperatures are still relatively warm, but still watch out for some slick areas.

Snow and ice potential Thursday (WOWT)

After 10-11am, temperatures should climb into the middle 30s. It’s only a couple degrees above freezing, but that will make all the difference when it comes to icy conditions. Once we get above 32 degrees, we chance over to a cold rain with only wet roads into the afternoon and evening. Rain showers will linger on and off through about 9pm. After that, moisture should be moving out of the area. There may be some leftover snow showers through about 1am, but little in the way of accumulation is expected for the metro. All the concern is currently on the potential for icy conditions during the morning commute. All told, about 1/4″ to 1/2″ of total moisture (that’s rain, snow, and ice combined) is possible out of this system by Thursday night.

Potential liquid moisture, that's rain, ice, and snow combined. (WOWT)

Cold conditions settle in for Friday with highs in the 30s. We do see a warming trend by the weekend with highs jump back into the 40s with partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday. Even warmer for Monday and Tuesday but it becomes windy as another storm system approaches. This system could bring us some thunderstorms by Tuesday before returning to more wintry conditions for the second half of next week.

Temperatures Next 5 Days (WOWT)

