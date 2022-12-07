Catching up with Hunter Sallis at Gonzaga

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After making Nebraska history as the first five-star basketball player Hunter Sallis is now in his second year with Gonzaga. Playing college basketball at the highest level is a far different experience than high school basketball. Gonzaga was on the road for most of November navigating their very challenging non-conference schedule.

The travel is different and the role is different for Hunter, he comes off the bench for the Bulldogs and this year he has a season high 12 points. Mark Few plays Sallis some at point guard this season, after trying it briefly a season ago. Hunter is also working hard on his three-point shot.

Gonzaga doesn’t play many games in this part of the state, and because of that there was a large group of Sallis supporters at the Baylor game last Friday night in Sioux Falls.

