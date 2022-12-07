Arkansas teen elected youngest Black mayor in US

FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.
FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLE, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor-elect of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying: “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told WMC in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., was arrested Tuesday in Belize and is awaiting extradition. He...
Kansas man wanted in Omaha woman’s disappearance arrested in Belize
Contractor promises refunds
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
A group bought a hotel in Omaha and converted it to house the homeless
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment

Latest News

ALDRICK SCOTT
BREAKING: Aldrick Scott in custody, headed to Houston from Belize
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
BREAKING: Omaha schools staffer arrested
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘I’m in pain right now’ over rising antisemitism
Thousands of people were left without power after two Duke Energy stations were intentionally...
Power restored to North Carolina county affected by shooting