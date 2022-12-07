6 First Alert traffic update: Westbound Interstate 80 closed after crash near Underwood

(Source: KOSA)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:55 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDERWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - Traffic on westbound Interstate 80 has been shut down after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened near the rest stop at Underwood shortly before 5:30 AM Wednesday.

A detour takes traffic onto the exit at Neola, then along Highway 191 to Magnolia Avenue, where it is returned to the Interstate.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 is not being affected.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Contractor promises refunds
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
A group bought a hotel in Omaha and converted it to house the homeless
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Pete Ricketts to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Omaha Police investigating attempted armed robbery at hotel

Latest News

Traffic lights on Dodge are now more efficient, according to the City of Omaha
Traffic lights retimed on Omaha's Dodge Street
A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of...
Stretch of I-80 reopens after semi spills hazardous materials
A semi carrying organic peroxide crashed on I-80 near mile marker 293 during a period of...
Semi crash on I-80
Fremont County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office to particpate in rural traffic safety project