6 First Alert traffic update: Westbound Interstate 80 closed after crash near Underwood

UNDERWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - Traffic on westbound Interstate 80 has been shut down after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened near the rest stop at Underwood shortly before 5:30 AM Wednesday.

A detour takes traffic onto the exit at Neola, then along Highway 191 to Magnolia Avenue, where it is returned to the Interstate.

Eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 is not being affected.

