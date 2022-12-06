‘Velociplower’ and ‘Snowbi-Wan Kenobi’ visit winners of Nebraska snowplow naming contest

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Snowplows named Velociplower and Snowbi-Wan Kenobi visited the winners of a naming contest at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School.

The Nebraska Department of Transportation says it received nearly 700 submissions for a contest to decide the names of snowplows.

There were 16 winners across the state. Two of the newly named snowplows came out to Meadows Elementary School to visit a few of the winners.

Four sixth-graders at the school were winners in the contest. Their chosen names for the snowplows were Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, Velociplower, Plowabunga, and Snow Big Deal.

Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Velociplower, visited the students. Along with the chance to see the snowplows, the winners also received a prize box and a letter from Department of Transportation Director John Selmer congratulating them.

“We are proud of the efforts and creativity shown by the winners of our contest and are happy to recognize them today,” said Laughlin. “We are also proud of their classmates and others who are here to support them. This is also a great way to bring attention to our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers at the NDOT, who give their best efforts to keep our roads safe during and after winter weather.”

The name and real-time location of the snowplows are available online.

