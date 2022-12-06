Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop

Lincoln concert scheduled in first leg of her ‘Queen of Me’ tour
Omaha will be included in the second leg of Shania Twain's upcoming "Queen of Me" tour in 2023.
Omaha will be included in the second leg of Shania Twain's upcoming "Queen of Me" tour in 2023.(Shania Twain)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Shania Twain fans in Nebraska will now have two chances to see her in concert here next year.

Shania Twain announced the second leg of her 2023 “Queen of Me” tour on Tuesday, adding 19 concert dates, including a stop in Omaha.

Twain was already set to perform May 19 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln; but will now also perform on Nov. 23, 2023, at CHI Health Center arena about a month after the second part of her tour kicks off in San Antonio.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Dec. 16, on LiveNation.com.

Her “Queen of Me” album is set to release Feb. 3.

I'll be kissing my horses goodbye in April because mamma's going on the road for the entirety of 2023! 😂 And I'm playing even more shows!! Tickets on sale 12/16, 10am local time.

Posted by Shania Twain on Tuesday, December 6, 2022

