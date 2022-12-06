Sarpy County claims sewer project will support billions in tax revenue

(MGN)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 11:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Sarpy County officials are touting the economic potential of a sewer project.

The Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency commissioned an economic impact study by Hunden. The study released on Dec. 5 claims the expansion of the county’s sewer system is critical to meet future demand.

According to the study, the county’s sewer system must be expanded to support growth in the surrounding area. The study claims that commercial, residential and industrial development in Sarpy County and the surrounding area is expected to generate more than $37 billion in net spending, $24 billion in net earnings and roughly 4,740 full-time jobs over the next 30 years.

Sarpy County says the study’s findings prove the need to expand the sewer system and support the expected growth.

“This project is an economic powerhouse that can improve services and grow the tax base, which will make the county an even better place to live and work,” said Don Kelly, Chairman of the Sarpy County and Cities Wastewater Agency. “We see the enormous value here, as supported by the economic analysis, and we’re proud to move it forward.”

Sarpy County officials add that the county is the fastest-growing in the state. The population rose by 20% between 2010 and 2020.

“If slow to act, developers would likely move to nearby states where land and infrastructure are more easily accessible; local government and the State of Nebraska would lose significant potential revenue,” a release from the county said.

Construction on expanding the sewer system has already begun. The county says a zero-interest loan from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy is funding the first phase. User rates and connection fees can also fund additional construction the county says.

The system expansion is expected to cost $250 million. It will be built in phases over the next 20-50 years as more funding becomes available.

