Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few flurries early then clearing & warming Tuesday

By Rusty Lord
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few flurries on the radar this morning north of the metro but they are struggling to reach the ground. That will be the case most of the time as they drift through before noon. Afternoon clearing will give us a chance to warm into the mid 40s later today though.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)

There won’t be much of a breeze today either so it should somewhat enjoyable in the 40s this afternoon. Wednesday is poised to be even warmer with highs making a run at 50 degrees under filtered sunshine.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Thursday is still A 6 First Alert Weather Day but recent model trends over the last 24 hours have leaned towards more rain than snow in the metro with heaviest snow likely north. Check out the latest on the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

Overall moisture potential on most models shows that many places will see up near a half inch of moisture regardless what type of precipitation falls from the skies.

Moisture Potential
Moisture Potential(WOWT)

Beyond that, temperatures will hinge on where the snow falls exactly but I do expect many of us to return to the 40s by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Second Omaha church threatened with note
Truck drives into construction hole
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

Latest News

6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening
Monday Evening Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Mild start this week, wintry mix Thursday
3 Day Forecast
Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet to start the week, much more active to end it
Sunday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and cooler Monday