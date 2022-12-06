Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - A few flurries early then clearing & warming Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There are a few flurries on the radar this morning north of the metro but they are struggling to reach the ground. That will be the case most of the time as they drift through before noon. Afternoon clearing will give us a chance to warm into the mid 40s later today though.

Tuesday Forecast (WOWT)

There won’t be much of a breeze today either so it should somewhat enjoyable in the 40s this afternoon. Wednesday is poised to be even warmer with highs making a run at 50 degrees under filtered sunshine.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Thursday is still A 6 First Alert Weather Day but recent model trends over the last 24 hours have leaned towards more rain than snow in the metro with heaviest snow likely north. Check out the latest on the 6 First Alert Weather Day here.

Overall moisture potential on most models shows that many places will see up near a half inch of moisture regardless what type of precipitation falls from the skies.

Moisture Potential (WOWT)

Beyond that, temperatures will hinge on where the snow falls exactly but I do expect many of us to return to the 40s by the weekend.

