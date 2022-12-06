Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash

DES MOINES, Neb. (WOWT) - A pilot was killed after his plane hit a power line while taking off from an Iowa airport on Monday.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety told 6 News that the Ercoupe aircraft took off at 12:38 p.m. from Corning Municipal Airport in Adams County — about halfway between Des Moines and Omaha.

The pilot was the only person aboard. Authorities said he died at the scene. Authorities had not yet released his name, citing notification of next of kin.

The incident remains under investigation by the FAA and the Iowa State Patrol.

