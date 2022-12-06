Omaha Police investigating attempted armed robbery at hotel

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for someone who unsuccessfully tried to rob a hotel.

According to Omaha Police, Monday at 10:05 p.m., officers were called to the La Quinta Inn on 104th Avenue in response to an attempted robbery.

Staff told the officers a man wearing black clothing and a ski mask entered the lobby with a handgun.

The employees fled to a nearby room and the suspect tried to get into the register. After failing to take any cash, the suspect left on foot to the northeast.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Second Omaha church threatened with note
Truck drives into construction hole
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
A group bought a hotel in Omaha and converted it to house the homeless
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening

Latest News

LIVE: Omaha City Council hears public comment on streetcar
Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson
Nebraska Attorney General releases report concerning ESG investment practices
Omaha will be included in the second leg of Shania Twain's upcoming "Queen of Me" tour in 2023.
Shania Twain adds Omaha tour stop
Jerry Storovich, an escaped inmate from the Nebraska Department of Corrections, was arrested...
Escaped inmate arrested after pursuit hits 110 mph in Norfolk, NE