Omaha Police investigating attempted armed robbery at hotel

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are looking for someone who unsuccessfully tried to rob a hotel.

According to Omaha Police, Monday at 10:05 p.m., officers were called to the La Quinta Inn on 104th Avenue in response to an attempted robbery.

Staff told the officers a man wearing black clothing and a ski mask entered the lobby with a handgun.

The employees fled to a nearby room and the suspect tried to get into the register. After failing to take any cash, the suspect left on foot to the northeast.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crimestoppers.

