Neil Diamond leads ‘Sweet Caroline’ sing-along in Broadway musical

The singer made a surprise appearance at the opening of 'A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical."
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – In New York, theatergoers got a special surprise when Neil Diamond himself led the cast and audience of “A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical” in a sing-along of “Sweet Caroline.”

Neil Diamond sang at the Broadway opening of his musical Sunday.

The musician retired five years before due to a Parkinson’s Diagnosis.

Diamond stopped touring in January 2018, but brought the audience to their feet with his rendition of “Caroline” at the Broadhurst Theater, with his wife by his side.

It was a rare public outing for the singer; the rock legend last performed a full concert at The Forum in Los Angeles in August 2017.

Diamond has had more than 70 songs hit the Billboard charts and has sold more than 125 million records. Diamond sold his song catalog to Universal Music in 2012.

