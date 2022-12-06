Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - Customers of a metro area contractor are angry that their home improvement projects won’t be done by the holidays.

It’s also not the time of year for spending thousands of dollars more to hire someone else.

The Levins like to entertain outdoors, but after putting down money for a roof extension the couple says it’s not their patio that’s shady.

“Paid him a down payment and he hasn’t started work yet after two and a half months,” said homeowner Mark Levin. And now we’re not receiving any response from him.”

But contractor Wesley Sykes responded to 6 News’ inquiry by agreeing to a recorded call.

“It wasn’t my intention to hurt or steal anybody’s money,” Sykes said, “And I’m trying to make this right because I’m not a thief.”

After paying Sykes’ company Nailed It Contracting almost $11,000, the Levins say he only pounded out texts.

“The axle broke on his trailer, his crew was out sick,” Mark Levin said.

“A lot of excuses, a lot of things he said, and you want to give them the benefit of the doubt but it comes to the point you feel you’re just getting taken,” said homeowner Joanne Levin.

The Levins filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau.

“The only good news here is that he is talking to us which leaves the door open for an opportunity for us to get these customers some of their money back, if not all of it,” said Jim Hegarty with the BBB.

Besides the Levins, the BBB has another unsettled complaint on Nailed It Contracting for a combined $17,000.

When asked where the money went, Sykes says it was spent on the business and jobs.

“It went floating back into the jobs, the bills, and the business. It wasn’t spent on anything lavish.”

On the refunds, Sykes says he hopes a loan will go through within three weeks.

The owner of Nailed It Contracting has made promises before about getting the job done. The Levins are skeptical he’ll refund their money. So, they filed a report with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

“He really has taken advantage of us, we paid him in good faith that he would get the job started and finished and we have nothing,” Joanne Levin said. “He has a lot of our money.”

And a refund is needed to pay another contractor for a patio roof that will help the grandparents cover their babysitting duties.

The contractor says he’s closed down the business but will provide his bond insurance information to customers who are owed refunds.

