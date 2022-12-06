David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Great Wednesday, wintry weather returns Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After morning clouds and a few flurries, lots of sunshine for the region this afternoon with temperatures warming into the low and middle 40s in the metro. Those readings a touch above average for this time of year. Winds are light, quiet weather is expected for the evening. Temperatures will cool quickly after sunset, so you will want to keep that jacket handy for the evening. Temperatures fall into the 30s by 6pm, and in to the 20s by 10pm. Overnight lows settle into the low 20s and upper teens for most of us.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

More sunshine and mild weather is expected on Wednesday. It will be chilly in the morning, but we should warm into the 40s by the lunch hour. South winds of 10 to 15mph will help to push highs to around 45 degrees in Omaha, with some spots possibly near 50 south of I-80. A cold front will sag south through the area during the afternoon, bringing chilly conditions back to the area by early evening. The front will move through dry, no rain or snow expected for Wednesday.

Wintry Mix Possible Thursday (WOWT)

A wintry storm system arrives in the area on Thursday. What exactly the impacts are for the metro will depend great on the temperatures. It does appear we will be slightly below freezing in the morning, between 30 and 32 degrees. By the morning drive, a mix of rain, sleet, and snow will be pushing into the area. This could result in some slick spots early in the day. However, temperatures will be climbing and we will change over to all rain by mid-morning, ending any icy issues. The rain will stick with us on and off through the rest of the day, lasting into the evening. It will be a cold rain, with highs only in the mid to upper 30s.

Snow Potential Thursday Evening & Night (WOWT)

Farther north, it will be colder meaning precipitation may stay as an icy mix longer, or possibly stay as snow as you get into far northern Nebraska and northern Iowa. This is where the greatest impacts will be felt, with 2 to 4 inches of snow possible, with a few heavier pockets not out of the question. Along the I-80 corridor, including Omaha and Lincoln, after the morning mix, it should be all rain throughout the day, possibly changing back to less than an inch of snow overnight. South of I-80, precipitation will likely be all rain. Regardless of the exact type, much needed moisture all across the region.

Snow Potential Thursday (WOWT)

Rain, ice, or snow will move out of the area Thursday night with dry weather returning for Friday and the weekend. Friday will still be chilly, but the weekend moderates a bit with highs back in the mid 40s. Another storm system enters the picture by early next week, bringing the potential for a wide range in weather ranging from windy and warm conditions to thunderstorms to an icy mix.

