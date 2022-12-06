Council Bluffs man sentenced to prison for placing explosive devices around Omaha home

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man is sentenced after allegedly placing explosives around an Omaha home earlier this year.

Ricky Wynn, 61, of Council Bluffs was sentenced Dec. 2 in federal court in Omaha to 2 years in prison for transporting explosive materials with intent to injure.

According to the Department of Justice, Omaha Police and Fire were dispatched to an Omaha home on Jan. 30, 2022 in response to a report of multiple suspicious packages.

An investigation by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, the Omaha Police Department, and the Omaha Fire Department revealed that 13 devices of an “incendiary or explosive” nature were placed around a vehicle and detached garage at the residence. Of the devices, 12 were described as “Molotov cocktail” type devices and the 13th had an energetic powder with nails and screws. A wick appeared to be on the device and lit, but didn’t detonate.

The people at the home told investigators they were given a protection order against Ricky Wynn and had a prior dispute with him.

A warrant was approved to search Wynn’s apartment, garage, and vehicle in Council Bluffs. In the search, authorities allegedly found evidence showing Wynn made the devices there before placing them at the Omaha home.

