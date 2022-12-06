Council Bluffs CenturyLink customers concerned over service outage

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - At least three CenturyLink customers in Council Bluffs haven’t had internet service since Friday.

Three customers contacted 6 News with concerns over the lengthy internet outage.

Monday, CenturyLink told 6 News the outage was caused when a digging crew struck a line.

“A third-party construction crew was doing some digging and hit our lines,” a representative of CenturyLink said. “We’re hard at work repairing the damage. Our goal is to have service back up before the end of the day tomorrow.”

