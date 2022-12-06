Council Bluffs CenturyLink customers concerned over service outage

(MGN / Pixabay)
By Mike McKnight
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (WOWT) - At least three CenturyLink customers in Council Bluffs haven’t had internet service since Friday.

Three customers contacted 6 News with concerns over the lengthy internet outage.

Monday, CenturyLink told 6 News the outage was caused when a digging crew struck a line.

“A third-party construction crew was doing some digging and hit our lines,” a representative of CenturyLink said. “We’re hard at work repairing the damage. Our goal is to have service back up before the end of the day tomorrow.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Second Omaha church threatened with note
Truck drives into construction hole
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening
Police: Robber maces employee at Omaha McDonald’s, takes cash drawer

Latest News

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
LIVE: Pete Ricketts holds press conference after announcing plans to seek U.S. Senate appointment
Better Business Bureau
BBB warning to exercise caution with online pet shopping
Contractor promises refunds
Defunct Omaha area contractor promises refunds after not starting work
6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening