Bellevue’s Holiday Heroes provides Christmas to more than 100 kids

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everybody cares. That’s what Bellevue Police Department Sergeant Corey Brown learned this year at the Holiday Heroes event.

“Everybody cares,” Brown explained. “As we were shopping with a family of two kids, we had a lady walk up to us and ask to give each of the kids $20 for their Christmas presents. She’s not part of the program and she handed each of those kids $20. And when they were done, she goes ok, I’m on to hand out money to more kids.”

Its that type of community spirit and generosity that drives the annual event. Brown’s been a part of this since it started here more than a decade ago. This year at the Bellevue Walmart, Bellevue’s police and fire departments rolled out in force to go shopping with more than 110 deserving kids, nominated by Bellevue Schools.

They were each able to pick out a certain amount of clothes and toys, assisted by an officer or firefighter.

Its a joyous experience for all, including the Girl Scouts from Troop 45483 who volunteered their wrapping skills.

“It teaches them generosity and caring about the people around them, plus they get to have some fun, too,” Bellevue Police officer Jess Manning said. When the reporter added that it also shows kids that cops can be cool, she responded with a laugh. “Of course!”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.