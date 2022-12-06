Armed man shot after entering California police station lot

An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to...
An office shot a suspect who followed him into a police station parking lot and appeared to point “AR-15 type rifle."(KABC via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIALTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California police officer shot and wounded a man who entered a secure parking lot of a police station armed with a rifle, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday after the officer drove his cruiser through the security gate at the Rialto police station and was followed closely by a black Dodge Charger, said police Chief Mark Kling.

The suspect exited the Charger “armed with an AR-15-type weapon” and ran toward the officer’s vehicle, Kling said in a video posted to Twitter.

Security camera footage showed the suspect suddenly walking back to the Charger before turning around and aiming the rifle at the officer.

The officer, a three-year veteran, fired several rounds that struck the suspect, Kling said. The man, who was not identified, was hospitalized in stable condition, the chief said. No officers or civilian police employees were injured.

The suspect did not fire his weapon. The incident was under investigation.

Rialto is a city of 99,000 residents in San Bernardino County, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Second Omaha church threatened with note
Truck drives into construction hole
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
A group bought a hotel in Omaha and converted it to house the homeless
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening

Latest News

Lobbyist Jack Cheloha
Lobbyist prepares to push Omaha priorities as Unicameral sets agenda
A food bank receives help from donators
Online food lovers group helps food bank
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday that he will seek appointment to the U.S. Senate by...
BREAKING: Ricketts seeking U.S. Senate appointment
The Omaha City Council debates on the proposed streetcar
Omaha City Council hears from public on streetcar proposal
Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a hotel
Omaha Police searching for man who tried to rob hotel