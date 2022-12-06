$400,000 grant moves Omaha business park development plan forward

(WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has awarded $400,000 in economic recovery funds for use in planning Omaha’s airport business park.

The Economic Development Awards funds, part of Nebraska’s allotment from the American Rescue Plan Act, were granted to the Omaha Development foundation to help create a master plan for an area within two miles of Eppley Airfield. State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha told 6 News earlier this year that the city was eyeing land south of the Storz Parkway for such development and already had some commitments from a handful of companies.

“The thought process for us is we need to have jobs closer to north and south Omaha,” he said in April.

The grant announced Tuesday was the first step in implementing the state’s Airport Business Park Program. The next phase, expected to be announced early next year, will finalize the development plant and award up to $60 million in grants for that development.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brevard County (Fla.) Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, died in an accidental shooting at his apartment...
Sheriff: Deputy killed deputy in ‘extremely dumb’ accident
Second Omaha church threatened with note
Truck drives into construction hole
Omaha Police: truck fleeing hit-and-run drives into construction hole
A group bought a hotel in Omaha and converted it to house the homeless
Omaha nonprofit continues work after turning hotel into homeless shelter
6 First Alert Weather Day for Thursday
6 First Alert Weather Day: Rain to snow likely Thursday afternoon & evening

Latest News

Pilot dies in southwest Iowa plane crash
A new clinic opens at the Stephen Center
Omaha homeless shelter opens very own medical clinic
Four cheetah cubs were born to a first-time mother at the Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland,...
4 cheetah cubs born at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park
Nebraska will receive money from a large settlement with JUUL
Nebraska 1 of 33 states and territories to receive money from JUUL settlement