Walker and Griesel lift Nebraska to a 63-53 upset of No. 7 Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the first time since the 2004 postseason, the Huskers came to Omaha and left with a dub. Forward Derrick Walker’s 22 points coupled with guard Sam Griesel’s 18 points and 12 boards led Big Red to their first win over a team ranked as high as 7th since beating No. 7 Iowa State in 1997.

Poor shooting from Creighton contributed to the loss. The Bluejays shot a season-low 30.8 percent from the field and only made 10 of a school-record 40 three point attempts, resulting in the Jays season-low 53 points.

The Huskers are on the road again Wednesday, December 7th at Indiana before returning to Lincoln to host Purdue on Saturday, December 10th. Creighton hits the road again to participate in the Jack Jones Hoopfest in Las Vegas where the Jays will face BYU on Saturday, December 10th and Arizona State on Monday, December 12th.

