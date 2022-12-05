Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Quiet to start the week, much more active to end it

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thankfully there won’t be much of a breeze to start the day as you head out the door to 20s and 30s this morning. Unfortunately the north wind will kick up a bit this afternoon and gust to near 25 mph at times. That will add a bit of a bite to the highs in the lower 40s today.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Monday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

There is the small threat of a few flurries or snow showers Tuesday morning but no accumulation is expected from these. Then with a little afternoon clearing we should be able to make a run at 40 degrees.

Tuesday Snow Chances (WOWT)

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

The next threat of any snow is Thursday afternoon & evening. As of Monday morning, model agreement is fairly good that we’ll see some accumulating snow during that time. It may start as some rain before changing to a wintry mix and then eventually snow. The latest odds show us with our best chance of seeing at least an inch of snow so far this season.

Snow Odds (WOWT)

Stick with us for the latest on this system as it will likely be the biggest weather story of the week.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.