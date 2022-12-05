Pillen taking applications for upcoming Nebraska Senate seat, Unicameral post

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse’s resignation effective Jan. 8; State Sen. Mike Hilgers resigning Jan. 3
Sen. Ben Sasse announced he will resign in January
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Governor-elect Jim Pillen is officially taking applications for Ben Sasse’s Senate seat.

Sasse will officially resign Sunday, Jan. 8, according to a news release from Pillen’s team. Sasse had previously announced on Twitter that he would leave the U.S. Senate in the new year but did not specify an exact date.

Pillen officially takes office on Jan. 5. Sasse’s resignation paves the way for the governor-elect to appoint the next junior Senator of Nebraska.

Applications for the senate seat are due to Pillen’s office by Friday, Dec. 23.

Sasse’s base salary is listed at $174,000.

Pillen is also taking applications for the state senator representing Dist. 21, as State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who also serves as Nebraska Legislature Speaker, is resigning Jan. 3.

“Consistent with past practice during gubernatorial transitions, Governor-elect Pillen will work with Governor Ricketts to consider applicants and make an appointment,” Monday’s news release states.

Applications for the Dist. 21 state senator post — representing a portion of Lincoln as well as Lancaster County towns of Waverly, Raymond, Malcolm, and others — are due by Dec. 19.

Submissions for either post can be made online at nebraska.gov/appointments or sent to the Nebraska State Capitol Room 1315, 1445 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508.

The Unicameral elects the speaker every two years.

